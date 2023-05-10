A man who burst into an orphanage in Poland has killed a teenage girl and injured nine people in a knife attack, police in the central city of Lodz said.

The attack took place around 1100 PM local on Tuesday evening at the children’s home in Tomislawice, in the Sieradz district, near the city of Lodz.

Police have detained the assailant in the incident, and are investigating the reasons for the attack, spokewoman Aneta Sobieraj told public television.

"Unfortunately, as a result of this incident, a 16-year-old girl, a ward of the orphanage, died on the spot, and five people were hospitalised," she added.

Four of the injured were treated on the spot, she said.

"Very preliminary findings show that it was most likely one of the pupils who suddenly attacked the teacher and other residents with a knife," spokesman for the Poviat Headquarters of the State Fire Service Marcin Zwierzak told local media outlet Kalisz24.