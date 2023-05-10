Clashes break out in Pakistan after former PM detained

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan is set to appear in a special court at the police headquarters in Islamabad to respond to charges against him, a day after his arrest. His detention by the country's anti-corruption watchdog triggered violent protests in several cities across the country. Police have since tightened security in the capital. Kamran Yousaf begins our coverage. #imrankhan #protests #pakistan