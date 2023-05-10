WORLD
2 MIN READ
Rain-triggered landslide kills several in eastern DRC
The latest disaster follows deadly torrential downpours, floods and landslides that have affected eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo in recent days.
Rain-triggered landslide kills several in eastern DRC
Congolese Red Cross volunteers carry a body from the mud of a person who died during heavy flooding in Bushushu in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo,on May 8, 2023. / Photo: AFP Archive
May 10, 2023

Ten people have been killed in a landslide after heavy rain hit eastern DR Congo, officials said, in a conflict torn-region where hundreds died earlier in May after catastrophic flooding.

The landslide occurred Tuesday night in the village of Miringati in North Kivu province's Lubero territory, said local administrator Edgard Kasombolene said on Wednesday.

He confirmed the death toll of 10 announced by the North Kivu governorate.

Lubero police commander Colonel Jean Habamungu said the search for survivors was ongoing on Wednesday.

Related'River carried away villagers': Nearly 200 dead, 100 missing in DRC floods

The latest disaster follows deadly torrential downpours, floods and landslides that have affected eastern Democratic Republic of Congo in recent days.

Over 400 people were killed last week in South Kivu, according to an official toll, after disastrous flooding in the province's Kalehe territory.

One person was also killed on Monday in a landslide at an artisanal mine in Rubaya, in North Kivu.

Dozens of armed groups plague eastern Congo, a legacy of regional wars that flared during the 1990s and 2000s.

RelatedDeath toll from DRC floods tops 400, over 5,500 missing
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us