Several border cities in Texas have declared a state of emergency

​​In the US, hundreds of troops have arrived at the southern border in preparation for the ending of an immigration restriction policy which was brought in by the Trump Administration. The policy called 'Title 42' allowed officials to immediately expel migrants who'd crossed the border in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Its repeal comes at a time when thousands of people are already trying to enter the USA from Mexico. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports.