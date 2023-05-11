WORLD
2 MIN READ
Blast at residential building in Germany injures a dozen
Suspect believed to be in his 60s detained by authorities hours after the explosion at a residential building in the town of Ratingen near Dusseldorf.
Blast at residential building in Germany injures a dozen
Police officers and firefighters stand in front of a residential building shook by an explosion in Ratingen, Germany. / Photo: AP
May 11, 2023

German police have detained a suspect in connection with an explosion at a residential building that injured at least twelve people on Thursday, some of them seriously, a senior security official announced.

The interior minister of North Rhine-Westphalia state, Herbert Reul, said on Thursday that 10 firefighters and two police officers were injured in the blast at a high-rise building in the town of Ratingen.

A body was also recovered from the building, he said. The identity of the person and the circumstances of their death weren’t immediately known.

RelatedFormer German government double-crossed Türkiye on Europe bid: report

Firefighters and police were called to the building in the morning after concerns were raised about two residents.

Following the explosion, heavily armed officers took up positions around the site, with television footage showing police snipers positioned on a balcony across the road from the building as smoke poured out of a top-floor apartment.

Hours later, a suspect, believed to be in his 60s, was brought out of the building, police spokesperson Diane Dulischewski told German news channel n-tv. She couldn’t immediately provide further information on the man.

Ratingen is located on the northeastern outskirts of Duesseldorf, the state capital.

RelatedGerman police under fire for forcefully removing Muslim boy from his family
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Trump tests India’s trade, security, and regional strategy
By Quratulain Rehbar
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Germany claims China targeted plane with laser over Red Sea
Suspect in shooting of Slovak PM Fico faces terrorism charges in trial
Bombed and battered, Qassam Brigades still managed to kill five Israeli soliders
First malaria drug for babies and children gets approval
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us