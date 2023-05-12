WORLD
2 MIN READ
Confusion at US-Mexico border as COVID-19 era rules expire
The United States government says it hasn't seen a rise in illegal crossings at the Mexico border, after COVID-19 era restrictions ended on Friday. Dozens of migrants have lined up at the border, as they wait to cross into El Paso, Texas. The law - known as Title 42 - had blocked migrants crossing into the US before they could apply for asylum. US President Joe Biden replaced the order with new regulations that are meant to deter illegal crossings. In the past week, thousands of migrants scrambled to the border before Title 42 expired. Around 1,500 troops have been deployed to the border in anticipation of a likely influx of people. Alexandra Ribe, immigration attorney at Murray Osorio, PLLC and a professor of law at Georgetown Law School , is talking about if this will change to policy result in a more orderly system of managing the flow of migrants. She also talked about if misinformation could lead to many more people flooding the borders and the possible reaction of Biden administration to those who make repeated attempts.
Alexandra Ribe / Others
May 12, 2023
