Honduras seeks free trade deal with China: FM
In late March, Honduras ended its decades-long diplomatic recognition of Taiwan, after President Xiomara Castro opted to open relations with China in a bid for more investment and jobs.
Honduras also hopes to reach agreements with China to lighten the nation's debt burden with the support of financial organisations from its new partner / Photo: Reuters Archive
May 13, 2023

Honduras will soon begin talks toward a trade deal with China, the Central American country's top diplomat has said, marking the latest step toward stronger bilateral ties between the two nations after Honduras broke off relations with Taiwan.

Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina told reporters at a press conference on Friday that the goal is to launch talks "soon" and eventually ink a "free trade" agreement with the Asian giant, the world's second-largest economy.

"It will be good news and (offer) opportunities for access to our products in China," said Reina.

In late March, Honduras ended its decades-long diplomatic recognition of Taiwan, after President Xiomara Castro opted to open relations with China in a bid for more investment and jobs.

Coffee will be the first Honduran export to the massive Chinese market, Reina noted, adding that both countries are also evaluating future shipments of shrimp and melon to China.

Honduras is one of Central America's top coffee growers.

Reina said that China has also expressed interest in buying Honduran beef and bananas, among other products.

In April, the diplomat said Honduras also hopes to reach agreements with China to lighten the nation's debt burden with the support of financial organisations from its new partner.

