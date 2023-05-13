TÜRKİYE
Cooperation key for lasting stability in Syria: Turkish FM
Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million others displaced in Syria since 2011. / Photo: AA
May 13, 2023

Cooperation is needed to ensure lasting stability in Syria, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said.

"The UN is cooperating with us on this issue. Cooperation with the Assad regime is also very important. This is essential to building lasting stability in Syria," Cavusoglu told CNN Turk news channel on Saturday.

He said Türkiye hosts the largest number of Syrian refugees, adding: "550,000 people have returned since the safe zone was created. People need to be returned to their homes. Their return should be safe and dignified. Their safety is very important. ... Infrastructure needs to be created for their basic needs."

Cavusoglu recalled that the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Russia, Iran, and Syria agreed to form a committee to advance relations between Türkiye and Syria.

"A roadmap was agreed upon. It was decided to form a working group. Friends will discuss what steps will be taken in the fight against terrorism, how the political process will work, and what steps will be taken in the upcoming period."

"Maybe we will meet once again. Then the leaders can meet. In other words, it is necessary to prepare for the leaders' meeting," he added.

Syria has been embroiled in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Bashar al Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to UN estimates.

SOURCE:AA
