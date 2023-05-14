1st Ukraine grain-carrying ship leaving Istanbul for Lebanon ISTANBUL, TURKIYE - AUGUST 03: An aerial view of Sierra Leone-flagged dry cargo ship Razoni, carrying a cargo of 26,527 tons of corn, leaves from Istanbul, Turkiye and passes surroundings of Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge to reach Lebanon after inspections are completed by Representatives of Russia, Ukraine, Turkiye and the United Nations (UN) of the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) complete inspection on August 03, 2022. The UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed a deal on July 22 to reopen three Ukrainian ports -- Odessa, Chernomorsk, and Yuzhny -- for grain that has been stuck for months because of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which is now in its sixth month. / Others