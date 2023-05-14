May 14, 2023
Turkish defence industry powers up
In the last five years, Türkiye's defence industry has excelled in producing new hardware, including the Bayraktar TB2 drones, the Altay battle tank, the unmanned fighter jet Kizilelma and the world's first drone ship TCG Anadolu. Ankara has also unveiled many landmark projects to localise production, and exports have reached record highs. TRT World's Kubra Akkoc reports.
