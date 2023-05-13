May 13, 2023
Report: Israel uses facial recognition tech to track Palestinians
A new Amnesty International Report has accused the Israeli army of using technology to further entrench what it is says is an Apartheid regime in the West Bank. Facial recognition software is being used to track Palestinians that, in the words of the Israelis, is necessary for security operations. But human rights groups are calling foul. Mustafa Fatih Yavuz reports
