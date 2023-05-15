Thailand's Move Forward Party (MFP) leader announced the formation of a coalition government with Pheu Thai Party (PTP).

The MFP leader said on Monday he had spoken to PTP premier candidate Paetongtarn Shinawatra about forming the coalition, Khaosod English news website reported.

Pita Limjaroenrat, 42, leader of the centre-left MFP, said the two parties garnered the support of at least 309 newly-elected lawmakers.

“Three small parties will also be part of the coalition of 308 MPs,” Pita said, referring to Prachachat, Thai Sang Thai and Liberal Thai Party.

If the political coalition matures, Pita will become Thailand’s 30th prime minister in July at a joint session of the Southeast nation's parliament.

A candidate requires support of 376 lawmakers to become prime minister.

A joint sitting of the 500-seat House of Representatives along with the 250-member Senate will pick the new prime minister.

The general elections held in the Southeast Asian nation on Sunday saw MFP leading with 115 constituencies and 38 party list seats.

Pheu Thai Party was second, leading in 111 constituencies and 30 party list races.

75 percent turnout

Millions of people in the Southeast Asian country voted to elect a new 500-seat House of Representatives, the lower house of the parliament, for the next four years.

The voter turnout was recorded at about 39.5 million, or 75 percent of registered 52 million voters.

Late mid-night, Pita said on Twitter: “…We have the same dream and hopes and we believe that our beloved Thailand will be better. Change is possible if we start from today. Our dream, our hope is simple, straightforward whether you agree with me or not. I will be our prime minister whether you have voted for me or not. I will serve you.”

Thailand's political landscape is often divided into two camps: those who support the military establishment, and those who support democracy and civil liberties.

Military general turned prime minister and leader of United Thai Nation Party, Prayuth Chan-Ocha, said he welcomes the election results.

Prayuth came to power through a military coup in May 2014, ousting th e democratically-elected government of Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra.

He led the military junta until 2019 when he became the prime minister of a civilian government appointed by the junta's hand-picked lawmakers. He has remained in power since, making him one of Thailand's longest-serving prime ministers.

The opposition Pheu Thai Party, one of the most popular political parties that won five general elections before being ousted by the coup, was leading in most polls with a solid support base in rural areas and working-class voters.

Emerging from the pro-democracy prote sts in 2020, the progressive MFP, which quickly gained support among young voters and pro-democracy activists, was also considered one of the leading contenders, according to polls.​​​​​​​