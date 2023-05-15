Türkiye's historic elections and runoff ahead

Turkish voters have turned out in unprecedented numbers, making these elections perhaps the most consequential in the country's 100-year history. However, despite a tense night, no candidate managed to secure the required 50 percent threshold. The Head of the Supreme Election Council, Ahmet Yener, has officially announced that a runoff will take place in two weeks. Join us as we analyze the latest developments and gain insights from our guest, Mehmet Akif Kirecci, Professor of International Relations at Ankara University of Social Sciences. Stay tuned for in-depth analysis and expert opinions on this historic electoral process.