Death toll from overnight hostel fire in New Zealand climbs to 10
Eleven people are still missing, while four others are taken to hospital, after fire broke out just after midnight at four-story building in Wellington.
Although it was not clear how many people were inside the Loafers Lodge hostel, it has a capacity for 92 guests. / Photo: AP
May 16, 2023

The death toll from an overnight fire at a four-story hostel in Wellington, New Zealand’s capital, has risen to 10, state media said.

Up to 10 people were killed in the devastating fire that destroyed the 92-room building in Loafers Lodge in Wellington in the early hours, Radio New Zealand reported.

According to the emergency services, at least 11 people are still missing, while four others have been taken to a hospital, one of whom is in critical condition.

Earlier, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, who called the incident "an absolute tragedy," confirmed to the local AM morning news program that six people had died and that the number is "likely" to increase.

“It is a horrific situation. And in the fullness of time, of course, there’ll be a number of investigations about what has happened and why it happened. But for now, the focus clearly has to be on dealing with the situation,” he added.

Responding to reports that the building had no fire sprinklers, he said it is not currently a requirement under New Zealand’s building code for older buildings to be retrofitted with them.

The fire reportedly broke out just after midnight and was put out around 6 am local time after more than 10 fire vehicles responded.

SOURCE:AA
