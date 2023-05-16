WORLD
2 MIN READ
Kosovo and Serbia Pledge To Search for Missing Persons 24 Years After War
Talks between Kosovo and Serbia on how to normalise relations often fall short, but there is one important issue they've managed to agree on. As part of the negotiations to implement an EU-backed deal, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti have adopted a declaration on missing persons. This means they pledge to work together to locate burial sites in Kosovo to identify the remains of those still missing from the 1998-1999 war. Almost 24 years later, of the six thousand Kosovo Albanians who disappeared during the war, around one thousand seven hundred cases remain unresolved. Plus, Serbia is known around the world for its success in sports. Now it is heading straight to the top in wheelchair basketball. It all began when a former basketball player set up a national club competition to help them become stronger. Today, his country is among the top national wheelchair basketball teams in Europe. Katarina Petrovic went to Belgrade to speak to the team members and the player who inspired his team's achievements. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
ATB THUMB / TRT World
May 16, 2023
