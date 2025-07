Nakba: Survivors recount 75 years of pain and horror

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Nakba, or ‘the Catastrophe’ in Arabic, in which nearly 800,000 Palestinians were violently expelled from their homes by Zionist paramilitary forces. Decades later, Nakba survivors visit their former homes and recall the painful events that unfolded in 1948. #Nakba #Palestine #Israel