Durham report released into possible FBI misconduct over Trump

A scathing report has been released by a special prosecutor looking into FBI misconduct while the agency was investigating former US president Donald Trump in 2016. John Durham was appointed in 2019 to examine whether the FBI was thorough and unbiased in its investigation of potentially illegal ties between the Trump campaign and Russian officials. While Durham’s report did not disclose new findings, it says the FBI failed to do due diligence. From Washington, Yasmine El-Sabawi reports.