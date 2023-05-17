WORLD
2 MIN READ
86 Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli army in West Bank
Israeli occupation forces raided the Joseph's Tomb area, during a raid on the city of Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank.
Palestinians protest in the occupied West Bank / Photo: Reuters
May 17, 2023

Eighty six Palestinians were injured by the Israeli army during a raid on the city of Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank.

“The Palestine Red Crescent Society’s staff dealt with 86 injuries during clashes that broke out between Palestinians and the Israeli army in the vicinity of Joseph's Tomb, east of Nablus,” the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Among injuries, there was a serious injury due to live bullets, five serious injuries due to metal bullets and gas canisters, and 80 others due to tear gas inhalation,” the PRCS added.

The Israeli army also beaten up young Palestinians resisting an Israeli forces raid on the Joseph's Tomb area, east of Nablus on Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses added that clashes also broke out between Palestinian gunmen and the Israeli army, who used live and metal ammunition and tear gas canisters.

The site has long been a flashpoint for violence.

Jews believe the site to be the burial place of the biblical patriarch Joseph. Muslims, however, challenge this assertion, saying an Islamic cleric – Sheikh Yussef Dawiqat – was buried at the site two centuries ago.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

According to Palestinian figures, more than 160 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of this year. At least 20 Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
