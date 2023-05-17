May 17, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
European leaders aim to establish a register of Ukrainian war damage
Ukraine's President Volodomyr Zelenskyy has thanked European leaders for their assistance in making sure Russia is held accountable for the widespread destruction caused in his country by the war. Zelenskyy spoke via videolink to a rare summit of the Council of Europe. Our Europe Correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has this report.
Leaders aim to establish a register of Ukrainian war damage / Others
Explore