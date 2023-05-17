One-month amnesty period to hand over unregistered weapons

A weapons amnesty in Serbia has unearthed a literal arsenal of war-era ordinance as Serbians, horrified by the latest twin mass shootings in their country, hand in everything from rocket-propelled grenades to pistols. It appears as if the latest loss of life is, at least, helping the country put its violent past behind it. Abdulvehab Ejupi has more.