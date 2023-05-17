WORLD
Thousands of Palestinians left homeless after Israeli strikes on Gaza
At least 33 Palestinians were killed in Israeli air strikes on besieged Gaza last week, according to health ministry.
Foreigners in Gaza leaving the city with the buses allocated for them, due to the Israeli attacks, in Gaza City, Gaza on May 13, 2023. / Photo: AA Archive
May 17, 2023

A recent Israeli air offensive on besieged Gaza has left 2,516 Palestinians homeless, Palestinian authorities said.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of Social Development in Gaza said 180 children were among those who lost their residence.

The ministry appealed to Arab, Islamic and international organisations to provide aid to families affected by the Israeli onslaught on Gaza.

Israel mounted five days of air strikes on besieged Gaza last week during which at least 33 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured, according to the Health Ministry.

Palestinian groups retaliated with rocket fire into Israel, which killed at least two Israelis.

The Israeli army said its offensive was in response to rocket fire from the Palestinian territory following the death of a Palestinian hunger striker in an Israeli prison earlier this month.

The violence came to a halt on May 13 under an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire.

On Sunday, the Hamas-run Government Media Office said that 2,041 housing units were damaged in the Israeli offensive on besieged Gaza.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
