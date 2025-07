UN report says next five years set to be hottest period

A stark warning comes from climate scientists at the World Meterological Organisation who, in their annual report, say it's now more likely than not the world will, for the first time, go past the 1.5 degree celcius warming threshold in next 5 years - the goal set in the 2015 Paris accord to avoid the worst affects of climate change. Simon McGregor-Wood has more details.