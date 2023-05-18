May 18, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Prince Harry and Meghan involved in 'near catastrophic car chase'
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex say they've been involved in a ''near catastrophic car chase' while being followed by the paparazzi in New York. Harry and Meghan, who were travelling with Meghan's mother, allege the pursuit lasted for more than two hours and resulted in multiple near collisions. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex say they've been involved in a ''near catastrophic car chase' while being followed by the paparazzi in New York. Harry and Meghan, who were travelling with Meghan's mother, allege the pursuit lasted for more than two hours and resulted in multiple near collisions. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports / Others
Explore