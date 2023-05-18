A Swiss community to evacuate homes due to large rockfall warning

A community in the Swiss Alps is rushing to evacuate their homes - because a mountain is threatening to collapse on top of them. Officials are warning that a mass of rock, about the size of The Great Pyramid of Giza, could plummet downhill at any time. Smaller rockfalls have been plunging down the mountain and residents have been given until Friday evening to get out. Oliver Whitfield-Miocic has the story.