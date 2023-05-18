WORLD
1 MIN READ
A Swiss community to evacuate homes due to large rockfall warning
A community in the Swiss Alps is rushing to evacuate their homes - because a mountain is threatening to collapse on top of them. Officials are warning that a mass of rock, about the size of The Great Pyramid of Giza, could plummet downhill at any time. Smaller rockfalls have been plunging down the mountain and residents have been given until Friday evening to get out.   Oliver Whitfield-Miocic has the story.
switzerland / Others
May 18, 2023
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us