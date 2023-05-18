Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has criticised the West’s silence over the detention of two Turkish journalists in Germany over their story against the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 coup attempt in Türkiye.

Earlier, TRT World's Washington correspondent asked US State Department's deputy spokesman Vedant Patel to comment on the arrest of Turkish journalists in Germany on Thursday.

Patel declined to comment and said: “I don’t know the specifics of this case.”

In a Twitter post, Fahrettin Altun said: "Blind leading the blind! Both the shameless operation targeting Turkish journalists legally operating in Germany and those keeping silent have done something completely unacceptable."

Altun said that "those daring to lecture Türkiye, where hundreds of foreign reporters work freely, at every turn have revealed the true face of their so-called values today."

"It is perfectly clear that this operation, intended to intimidate Turkish journalists, was planned with the assumption that certain politicians, who promised to make Türkiye toe the Western line in their meeting with foreign ambassadors, could actually win on May 14," he added.

“Our message is clear: One way or another, you will come to terms with the fact that Türkiye will continue to be a great state that defends its citizens and hold accountable anyone daring to hurt them under the strong leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan,” Altun said.

Ismail Erel and Cemil Albay, senior journalists working for the Turkish daily Sabah, were arrested in the early hours of Wednesday after dozens of police personnel raided their homes in the German city of Frankfurt. Their phones, laptops and electronic storage devices were also seized by the police.

They were released several hours after their arrest.