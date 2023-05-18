May 18, 2023
WORLD
G7 Summit expected to focus on Ukraine conflict, China
Japan is hosting this weekend's G7 Summit in Hiroshima, where the world's biggest economies are expected to impose new sanctions on Russia. It will be the group's second meeting since the start of the war in Ukraine, but the focus will also be on the climate crisis, the post-pandemic economic recovery, and the rise of China. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports. #G7summit
