May 18, 2023
President Lasso dissolves parliament amid impeachment trial
In Ecuador, new elections will take place within ninety days. It follows President Guillermo Lasso's dissolution of parliament, which means the chamber cannot continue with impeachment proceedings against him. The opposition says the move is unconstitutional, but the army and the police are backing the president's decision. Sumeyye Ceylan explains.
