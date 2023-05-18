May 18, 2023
WORLD
Aid groups ask Myanmar junta for access to disaster area
Staying in Myanmar - a clear up operation is underway after Cyclone Mocha tore through the west of the country. The scale of the disaster, a lack of infrastructure and the junta's refusal to allow international aid workers into the region are hampering efforts. The storm killed hundreds of people and left hundreds of thousands homeless. Sena Saylan reports.
