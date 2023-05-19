WORLD
1 MIN READ
Black Sea Grain Deal Extended and Chinese Envoy Visits Ukraine
With just days left to expire, mediation efforts led by the UN and Turkiye helped secure another two-month extension for the landmark Black Sea grain deal between Ukraine and Russia. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made the announcement on Tuesday, when the latest ship departed from a Ukrainian port. The pact was first signed in July 2022 allowing Ukrainian ships to export grain and fertilisers from their Black Sea ports, after being trapped for months due to a blockade by Russia. The UN said more than 30 million tonnes of grain have so far been exported from Ukraine under the deal. Guests: Xin Zhang Associate Professor at East China Normal University Eleonora Tafuro Ambrosetti Senior Research Fellow at ISPI
STK THUMB / TRT World
May 19, 2023
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us