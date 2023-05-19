CULTURE
Harrison Ford bids adieu to Indiana Jones
The 80-year-old actor says goodbye to the iconic swashbuckling archaeologist more than 40 years after he first debuted with "Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark".
US actor Harrison Ford poses with his Honorary Palme d'Or during a photocall for the film "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 19, 2023. / Photo: AFP
May 19, 2023

Artificial intelligence (AI) may have been used to make Harrison Ford decades younger in parts of his final film as Indiana Jones, but the 80-year-old actor has admitted he loves being older and has no plans to slow down.

Ford, whose "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" premiered in Cannes the previous night, vowed on Friday this will be his last outing as the swashbuckling archaeologist after more than four decades in the role.

And Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm which also owns the Star Wars franchise, gave a resounding "no" at a press conference when asked if AI would be used to keep Ford coming back to the role.

An emotional Ford welled up several times while reflecting on his long career and co-stars, and said he was "real happy with age".

"I don't look back and say, 'I wish I was that guy again,' because I don't. I love being older." he said.

And he has no plans to slow down, confirming he would do another season of both Western drama "1923" and comedy "Shrinking".

Mixed reviews

Ford was complimented by a reporter on his physique in a shirtless scene near the start of the movie.

"I have been blessed with this body –– thanks for noticing," he said to laughter from the press crowd.

But asked why it was time to let Indy go, Ford gestured towards himself and said with his ever-present dry wit: "Urr, is it not evident?"

He first swung onto screens as the quick-witted and intrepid archaeologist with his trademark fedora and whip in 1981's "Raiders of the Lost Ark", followed by three blockbuster sequels.

Ford also got emotional while receiving a surprise honorary Palme d'Or ahead of the premiere of the fifth instalment.

He is joined in the new adventure by Phoebe Waller-Bridge as his witty and more sprightly sidekick, with Mads Mikkelsen as a villainous Nazi scientist.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
