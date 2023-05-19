Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends summit in Jeddah

The leader of the Syrian regime Bashar Al Assad has attended the Arab League summit in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah. For 12 years Assad was considered a pariah on the international stage for his continued crackdown on the Syrian opposition. Also at the meeting was Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky. His aim was to enhance relations with the Arab countries. Mustafa Fatih Yavuz has the details.