Greece’s Illegal Pushbacks

Taking a dangerous journey on the Aegean Sea, risking all they have for the chance of a better life… TRT World has been given exclusive access to investigate how irregular migrants are being treated in the waters leading to the European Union while the bloc’s coast guard agency FRONTEX is accused of committing human rights violations. TRT World’s exclusive documentary ‘The Pushback’ sheds light on Greece’s illegal pushbacks of asylum seekers in the Aegean Sea and the European Union’s complicity in these inhumane practices.