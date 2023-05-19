May 19, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
President Xi Jinping says China will spend $3.8B in Central Asia
China's President Xi Jinping has announced a slew of Beijing-led initiatives with five Central Asian Nations, worth 3.8 billion dollars. He was speaking at the inaugural China-Central Asia summit in Xian. China's co-operation with the former Soviet states is a further sign of Russia's declining influence in the region, as Claire Herriot reports.
President Xi Jinping says China will spend $3.8B in Central Asia / Others
Explore