Turkish nationals living abroad have started casting their votes at the country's foreign missions and polling stations for the second round of Türkiye's presidential election scheduled for May 28.

Voting overseas, which started on Saturday, will continue until May 24. Those who want to vote at the custom gates will be able to cast ballots until May 28.

Voters started to cast their votes at the ballot boxes set up at the Turkish Embassy in Baku and the Turkish consulates in Nakhchivan and Ganja as of 8 am local time.

Also, Turkish voters began to head to the polls in Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan on Saturday.

Turkish voters in Europe

In Europe, Turkish nationals started casting their vote in Spain at the polling stations in the Turkish diplomatic missions in Madrid and Barcelona. Polling stations in the country will be closed on Sunday.

In Germany, the country with the highest number of Turkish overseas voters, polling stations will be open between 8 am and 10 pm local time until Wednesday.

Turkish citizens in the Netherlands also started to vote for the second round as of 8 a.m. local time in Amsterdam, the Hague, and Deventer. Voting in these cities will take place between 8 am to 10 pm until Wednesday.

In France, voters started casting their ballots for the second round of the presidential election in Paris, Marseille, Strasbourg, Lyon, Nantes, and Bordeaux as of 8 a.m. local time. Voting in these cities will take place between 8 am and 10 pm until Wednesday.

Overseas voters in Greece, Sweden, Switzerland, Finland, Poland, Romania, Lithuania, Ireland and Belgium started heading to the polls, too.

Voting arrangements in 73 countries

Voting in Western Balkans also started casting their ballots in the Western Balkans, including Albania, North Macedonia, Montenegro, and Bosnia-Herzegovina. In Montenegro, they will be open from 8 am to 10 pm local time from Saturday to Sunday.

Turkish expats in the Middle East started casting their ballots for the runoff elections as well. Voting in Jordan and Lebanon will be held from 8 am to 10 pm local time over the weekend. Approximately 3,000 Turkish voters are registered in Jordan.

Turkish nationals living in Israel began voting for the second round at the Turkish Embassy in Tel Aviv and will end at 10 pm local time on Monday.

Voting dates for the second-round

Across the US and Canada, meanwhile, overseas Turkish voters will start heading to the polls at 8 am local time.

Across Canada, voting will begin at 8 am local time, while polling stations at the Turkish Embassy in Ottawa, and consulates in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver will close as of 10 pm local time on Wednesday.

Voters in Australia also started heading to the polls on Saturday.

In Japan, Turkish expats already started voting in Tokyo and Nagoya at 8 am, with polling stations to remain open until 10 pm local time on Saturday to Sunday.

More than 1,200 Turkish nationals began voting in Pakistan, too. Polling stations were set up in the embassy and consulate generals in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi.

Voting open until May 28 at custom gates

Ballot boxes will be set up at 167 points by Türkiye's 151 representatives in 73 countries for the election.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s People's Alliance won a majority in parliament, while the presidential race is headed to a second round on May 28.

Erdogan will face Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the head of the main opposition Republican People's Party and joint candidate for the six-party opposition Nation Alliance, in the runoff vote.