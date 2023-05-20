May 20, 2023
Yemeni women gain economic independence by crafting traditional belts
Yemen has been in the grip of civil war for almost a decade, causing what the UN has described as the world's worst humanitarian crisis. Conditions for women are worsening in many parts of the country. But some initiatives are there to give them back some sense of relief and normalcy. Kubra Akkoc reports. #yemenwar #women #business
