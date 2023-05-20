US to allow allies to supply F-16 jets to Ukraine, train pilots

This year's G7 Summit is all about Ukraine. Kiev's allies have been exploring ways to bolster the country's defences, announcing both significant military support and doubling down on sanctions against Russia. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Hiroshima where he's expected to appeal to G7 leaders for even more support. Malik Fuda reports.