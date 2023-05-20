Thousands protest Serbian govt's response to mass shootings in Belgrade

Tens of thousands of people have rallied in the Serbian capital in the third such mass protest in a month. They're angry about the government's handling of two mass shootings in the Balkan country earlier this month that saw 17 people killed. And opposition protesters are demanding President Aleksandar Vucic step down. Sumeyye Ceylan reports. #serbiashootings #guncontrol #belgrade