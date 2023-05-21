159 years after the tragic expulsion of Circassians from their homeland

May 21 is the day when Circassians were defeated and exiled from their homeland by the Russian Empire. According to unofficial figures, more than a million Circassians were deported and thousands of them died on the road due to severe deportation conditions. The 159th anniversary of this dark day in the collective memory of Circassians is marked this year. #CircassianExile