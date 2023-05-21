WORLD
4 MIN READ
US Democrats, Republicans spar as debt ceiling talks break down
President Joe Biden's administration and congressional Republicans trade barbs over raising federal $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, with both sides casting the other's proposals as too extreme.
US Democrats, Republicans spar as debt ceiling talks break down
Treasury Department has warned the US government could run out of money as early as June 1. / Photo: AP
May 21, 2023

Debt ceiling talks between the White House and the Republican opposition appeared at an impasse, with both sides trading accusations as time runs out to avoid a potentially catastrophic US default.

A Republican offer made on late Friday was "a big step back and contained a set of extreme partisan demands that could never pass both Houses of Congress," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement on Saturday.

"It is only a Republican leadership beholden to its MAGA wing — not the President or Democratic leadership — who are threatening to put our nation into default for the first time in our history unless extreme partisan demands are met," she said, referring to the far-right of the Republican Party.

The White House, determined not to let Republicans blame Democrats for the situation in the eyes of the public, even sent a memo to newsrooms detailing the proposals.

Meanwhile, top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy tweeted on Saturday that the White House was "moving backwards" in the talks.

"Unfortunately, the socialist wing of the Democrat Party appears to be in control --especially with President Biden out of the country," he wrote, referring to Biden's trip to Japan for the G7 summit.

With the Treasury Department warning that the US government could run out of money as early as June 1 — triggering massive economic disruption in the world's biggest economy and likely around the globe — the political battle in Washington has see-sawed without any clear sign of resolution.

RelatedUS debt limit talks in standstill as parties face 'real differences'

Economic standoff

Republicans, who control the House of Representatives, are demanding steep budget cuts as a price for allowing an extension of the government's borrowing authority.

The White House is seeking to whittle down those demands, while arguing that the traditionally uncontroversial annual debt ceiling increase is being weaponised for political gain.

Hopes for a settlement took a blow Friday when Republicans walked out of negotiations, declaring a "pause."

However, the talks had restarted hours later, leading Jean-Pierre to say "we are indeed optimistic."

Biden, who has expressed a willingness to be patient and said he was not worried, leaves Japan for Washington on Sunday, cutting short a trip that had been set to take him to Papua New Guinea and Australia next week.

More borrowing is required by the US government to meet expenditures already made, meaning failure to strike a deal to lift the debt ceiling would leave Washington unable to pay its bills, triggering an array of economic shockwaves.

"We're making 0 demands to avoid default. You're the only ones with a hostage," tweeted White House spokesperson Andrew Bates late on Saturday, accusing Republicans of seeking to trigger a recession.

RelatedBiden says default 'not an option' as talks on US debt limit fail
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us