TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye 'neutralises' more than 37,000 terrorists since 2015
Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents.
Türkiye 'neutralises' more than 37,000 terrorists since 2015
In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist organisation. / Photo: AA Archive
May 21, 2023

Türkiye has “neutralised” more than 37,800 terrorists since 2015, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said.

“Since July 24, 2015, 37,860 terrorists have been neutralised,” Akar said on Sunday at a conference held in Istanbul about the Syria conflict and the fight against terrorism.

Six more terrorists have been “neutralised” in the Operation Euphrates Shield region in northern Syria, he added.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralised” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

While Akar did not specify any terror groups, Türkiye has been conducting operations against terrorist organisations such as Daesh and the PKK.

RelatedA timeline of the PKK's war on Turkey: 1974-2019

Anti-terror operations

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian offshoot.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist organisation.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

Related'YPG/PKK’s freeing Daesh members for money suits them' - Peace Spring
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us