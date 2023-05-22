WORLD
Arab countries condemn Israeli minister’s storming of Al Aqsa complex
The far-right Israeli minister had forced his way into Al Aqsa Mosque early Sunday under Israeli police protection, which drew strong condemnations from Arab states and elsewhere.
Ben-Gvir's storm came three days after he and tens of thousands of Jewish ultra-nationalists marched through the Old City and just over a week into a fragile Gaza ceasefire. / Photo: AFP
May 22, 2023

Jordan, Qatar and Egypt have condemned Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s storming of Al Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem.

The far-right minister had forced his way into the flashpoint site early Sunday under Israeli police protection, in the second such tour since he joined the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu late last year.

While inside the site, Ben-Gvir claimed Israel's ownership of the complex in a video message from the mosque's courtyard.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry termed Ben-Gvir’s intrusion into Al Aqsa complex as a “dangerous escalation”.

This is "a provocative step that is condemned and a dangerous and unacceptable escalation," ministry spokesman Sinan Majali said in a statement.

He said the intrusion “represents a flagrant violation of international law, and of the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its holy sites.”

The status quo allows Muslims to worship at the Al Aqsa complex and followers of other religions to visit the site.

“The continued breaches and attacks on Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, coupled with the unilateral measures of settlement expansion and the ongoing Israeli raids, may lead to further escalation,” Majali warned.

RelatedIsrael kills 20 Palestinians in Gaza, wounds hundreds in Al Aqsa raid

He called on the international community to take swift and decisive action to put an end to these practices.

The spokesman called on Israel, the occupying power, to immediately stop all practices and violations in the Al Aqsa Mosque, and all measures aimed at changing the existing historical and legal status quo at the holy site.

'Attack on millions of Muslims'

Qatar also condemned the Israeli minister’s storming the holy site.

“The attempts to harm the religious and historical status of Al Aqsa Mosque are not only an attack on the Palestinians but also on millions of Muslims around the world,” the Qatar Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It held Israel “solely responsible" for any eruption of violence as a result "from the reoccurring violations and storming of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and the systematic escalatory policy against the Palestinian people, their land, and their Islamic and Christian sanctities."

RelatedHow did Jerusalem's Al Aqsa become a source of political conflict?

US concerned on 'provocative' act

The United States said it was "concerned by today's provocative visit" by Israel's right-wing minister to the flashpoint Al Aqsa mosque compound.

"This holy space should not be used for political purposes, and we call on all parties to respect its sanctity," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

Ben-Gvir's storm came three days after he and tens of thousands of Jewish ultra-nationalists marched through the Old City and just over a week into a fragile Gaza ceasefire.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
