Voting by Turkish expatriates living in Pakistan, China, Kyrgyzstan and Iran has ended for Türkiye’s May 28 presidential run-off election.

Turkish nationals in Pakistan began voting on Saturday at polling stations set up in the embassy and Consulate Generals in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi. The voting ended at 7 p.m. local time.

The ballot papers will be transported to Türkiye by air on May 23 and delivered to the Supreme Election Board (YSK). A total of 1,232 Turkish voters are registered in the country.

Meanwhile, in Kyrgyzstan, Turkish nationals cast their votes at ballot boxes set up in Türkiye’s Bishkek Embassy. Voting ended at 10 p.m. local time.

Turkish expatriates in China cast their votes at the country’s Beijing Embassy and Consulate Generals in Shanghai and Guangzhou as well as Hong Kong (Special Administrative Region of China) between May 20 and 21.

The voting ended at 10 p.m. local time. There are 4,337 registered Turkish voters in China.

Turkish nationals in Iran cast their votes at ballot boxes set up in Türkiye’s Embassy in Tehran and Consulate Generals in Tabriz and Mashhad on May 20-21.

The voting ended at 10 p.m. local time. There are 1,592 registered Turkish voters in the country while only 444 cast their votes in the first round of the elections.

Voting also ended in Kuwait, Poland, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Lithuania, Estonia and Uzbekistan.

Voting overseas will continue until May 24. Those who want to vote at the customs gates will be able to cast a ballot until May 28.

Presidential, parliamentary vote

Millions of voters went to the polls on May 14 to elect the country's president and members of its 600-seat parliament.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s People’s Alliance won a majority in parliament, while the presidential race is headed to a second round on May 28.

In the first round, no candidate won an outright majority, although Erdogan was leading.

Erdogan will face Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the head of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and joint candidate for the six-party opposition Nation Alliance, in the run-off vote.