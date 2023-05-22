The Guardians | Storyteller | Trailer

The Guardians is an investigative documentary that exposes a history of corruption within the Nevada Guardianship system and reveals a lucrative business that trades the elderly as commodities. Victims are caught in a web spun by private guardians and abetted by a network of crooked judges, lawyers, and healthcare practitioners to execute an unscrupulous scheme, perfected over 30 years, that profits.