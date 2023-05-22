WORLD
Erdogan urges US to nab 'terrorist' who attacked Turkish House in New York
The windows of the ground floor of the building were shattered by an unknown assailant wielding an iron stick, according to Turkish envoy in New York.
No one was injured but 12 windows and the doors of the building have been damaged. / Photo: AA
May 22, 2023

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on the US to find the "terrorist" who attacked the Turkish House in New York and "do what is necessary."

"In Europe, the (terrorist group) PKK has seen that things are getting worse, they have started to attack the voters. What is more, they have attacked the Turkish House in America, just across from the United Nations (building) in the US, and broke the windows," Erdogan said.

"Now, aren't we going to tell the American authorities and security forces, ‘You need to find this terrorist quickly, and you need to do what is necessary,’?" he told an event in Istanbul.

The Turkish House, he said, is entrusted to US authorities there.

"You need to find this terrorist who broke the windows of the Turkish House with a crowbar."

UN condemnation

The United Nations also condemned the incident. In a statement, it urged local authorities to find those responsible.

Early morning on Monday, the Turkish House in New York hosting Türkiye's diplomatic missions came under attack by an unknown assailant.

The building was cordoned off by the New York Police Department and an investigation was launched into the incident.

The incident has not impacted the voting in Türkiye's presidential election runoff for the Turks in New York who are currently casting their votes at the Turkish House, Ozgur added.

Ozgur said that no one was hurt but 12 windows and the doors of the building were damaged.

The assailant smashed the windows of the building at 3.14 am local time on Monday, Turkish Consul General in New York Reyhan Ozgur told Anadolu.

He said the assailant, who is yet to be identified, left a jemmy on the spot.

SOURCE:AA
