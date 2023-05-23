WORLD
Confronting Threats
When Russia invaded Ukraine, the countries of Sweden and Finland decided to give up on their decades-long neutrality by officially applying to NATO. Every member nation of the alliance, including Türkiye, welcomed the idea of accepting the two countries as full members. While Türkiye asked for each member country to be in solidarity against threats to its national security, including the PKK terror organization, certain groups in Sweden were observed practicing hate speech and hostile attacks against the Turkish community. Confronting Threats explores the incidents that made Türkiye hesitant about Sweden and Finland’s efforts in security of NATO allied nations, and how the security map of Europe might be redrawn. With the experts and archive footage the documentary investigates this historical shift in our modern history.
May 23, 2023
