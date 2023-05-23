Voting by Turks living abroad has continued on Monday for Türkiye’s May 28 presidential runoff elections, with over 1.4 million Turkish nationals casting ballots at the country's foreign missions and customs gates.

Since overseas voting began on Saturday, 1,466,452 voters have cast ballots, according to the Supreme Election Council (YSK).

Voting at diplomatic missions will end on May 24, while the process will continue at customs gates until 5 pm (1400 GMT) local time on May 28.

Votes cast in Estonia, Serbia, Montenegro, Lithuania, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Poland were sent to Türkiye.

Millions of voters went to the polls on May 14 to elect the country’s president and members of its 600-seat parliament.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s People’s Alliance won a majority in parliament, while the presidential race is headed to a second round.

In the first round, no candidate won an outright majority, although Erdogan was leading.

Erdogan will face Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the chairman of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and joint candidate for the six-party opposition Nation Alliance, in the runoff vote.