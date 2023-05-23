TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
WWI French warship wreck off Türkiye coast offers  mesmerising spectacle
Located approximately 1.5 kilometres off in the Kemer marina, Türkiye's popular Mediterranean resort site, the sunken warship was discovered in 1995.
WWI French warship wreck off Türkiye coast offers  mesmerising spectacle
 After the Paris 2 shipwreck was discovered in 1995, it has become the centre of attention for divers and underwater photographers. / Others
May 23, 2023

The remains of a French warship, Paris 2, that sank during World War I off the coast of Antalya, Türkiye's popular Mediterranean resort city, offers a mesmerising spectacle for divers and underwater photographers.

Among the top 100 diving sites globally, the shipwreck garners significant interest from diving enthusiasts.

At a depth of 33 metres (108.6 feet), the Paris 2 boasts six anti-aircraft guns and two torpedo tubes. Measuring 50 metres (164 feet) in length, eight metres (26 feet) in width, and weighing 551 gross tons, the ship remains a remarkable sight for divers.

Located approximately 1.5 kilometres off in the Kemer marina, the sunken wreck was discovered in 1995 and lies on a flat seabed.

Diving instructor Suat Karaman, who organises diving tours in Kemer, told Anadolu that they started the diving season in May, and they also organise daily tours of the shipwreck.

Karaman said Paris 2, which was sunk by an artillery battery under the command of Turkish captain Mustafa Ertugrul Aker in World War I, was built as a fishing ship in 1896, but was turned into a warship and sent to the Mediterranean during World War I.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us