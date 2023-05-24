WORLD
Cristiano Ronaldo prostrates after scoring winner against Al Shabab
Crowd celebrates with cheers and roars as the football giant lowers his forehead to the ground after scoring a goal in Al Nassr's 3-2 win over Al Shabab.
Cristiano Ronaldo prostrates after scoring winner against Al Shabab
Collecting 63 points, Al Nassr are now three points behind league leaders Al Ittihad FC in the Saudi top-tier table. / Photo: Reuters
May 24, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo has celebrated after scoring a goal in a Saudi Professional League match by prostrating [performing sujood] like Muslim footballers.

In the 28th-week clash on Tuesday, Ronaldo scored Al Nassr's third goal in the 59th minute against Al Shabab and then performed a prostration at Riyadh's KSU Stadium, with jubilant crowd cheering the act.

Anderson Talisca and Abdurrahman Garib scored each for Al Nassr, while Cristian Guanca netted twice for Al Shabab in the 3-2 result.

Collecting 63 points, Al Nassr are now three points behind league leaders Al Ittihad FC in the Saudi top-tier table.

Prostrating, or Sujood, is an act of kneeling and bowing whilst performing Muslim prayers.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
