Death toll from Italy floods rises to 15
The region is still on red alert for extreme weather as its population attempts to recover from the worst floods in about a century.
Volunteers clear mud as household goods are piled on the side of a street in Faenza, Italy, May 22, 2023. / Photo: AP Archive
May 24, 2023

Local media reported on May 23 that the death toll from last week's devastating floods in northern Italy has risen to 15.

The number rose after the body of a 68-year-old missing person was found by gendarmerie forces in Lugo, which is among the most flood-hit areas of Italy's Emilia-Romagna region, said the state-run ANSA news agency.

The Ravenna Chief Public Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation into the disaster.

The region is still on red alert for extreme weather as its population attempts to recover from the worst floods in about a century.

Earlier Tuesday, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government passed a €2 billion ($2.2 billion) aid package to support businesses and families affected by the deadly floods.

Last week's floods in Emilia-Romagna caused extensive damage to the local economy and infrastructure.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
