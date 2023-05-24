Russia has said it had scrambled an Su-27 fighter jet to "prevent violations of the state border" by two US Air Force strategic bombers flying over the Baltic Sea - the latest in a series of similar incidents between the two states.

"The crew of the Russian fighter classified the aerial targets as two U.S. Air Force B-1B strategic bombers...," the Russian defence ministry said on Wednesday.

"After removing the foreign military aircraft from the Russian state border, the Russian fighter went back to its air base," it added.

The army prevented the violation of the border, the statement said, adding that "the flight of the Russian fighter was carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace".

The latest incident between the two militaries is the latest in a string of incidents in the past year since Russia's full-scale offensive in Ukraine.

Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder confirmed that US aircraft were intercepted by Russia, saying the B-1 bombers were taking part in a "long-planned exercise in Europe".

Just over a week ago, Russia said two aircraft, one German and one French, were also intercepted attempting to "violate" its airspace.

Mid-April, Russia dispatched a fighter jet to escort a German naval aircraft over the Baltic Sea.

In March, an American drone crashed after colliding with a Russian jet over the Black Sea.

Russia's defence ministry said it had scrambled jets after detecting a US drone over the Black Sea, but denied causing the crash, saying the aircraft had lost control.