A group of PKK-linked party supporters implicated in violence among ballot box observers during voting for Türkiye's May 28 presidential runoff election in Brussels.

The incident took place around 9 pm local time (1900GMT) at Brussels Expo, where observers from a group linked to Yesil Sol Party (YSP) verbally and physically attacked their counterparts from the People's Alliance.

One of the injured voters, who was hit on the head with an iron bar, was taken to a hospital.

Police were dispatched to the scene, and the entrances to the building where the voting took place were closed.

Earlier this month, PKK supporters attacked Turkish diaspora voters in France's Marseille.

During its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK - classified as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the United States, and the European Union - has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women and children.

In March, the PKK terrorist group indicated its intention to back Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the chairperson of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), as a candidate in the presidential elections.

Bese Hozat, the so-called co-chair of the PKK's umbrella organisation, expressed support for the position of the terror group-linked YSP in a recent interview on a channel associated with the PKK.

Over 1.7 million Turkish expats have cast ballots at the country's foreign missions and customs gates.

Millions of voters went to the polls on May 14 to elect the country's next president and the members of its 600-seat parliament.

Erdogan finished the first round with 49.52 percent of the vote, with Kilicdaroglu second at 44.88 percent.

Türkiye will hold a second-round runoff on Sunday to elect the president after no candidate won an outright majority in May 14's poll.